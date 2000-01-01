Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SYRS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SYRS
- Market Cap$227.910m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SYRS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS87184Q1076
Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the understanding of the region of the genome controlling the activation and repression of genes. The companies lead candidates are SY-1425 and SY-1365.