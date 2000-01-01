Company Profile

Sysco is the largest U.S. food-service distributor, boasting 16% market share of the highly fragmented food-service distribution industry. Sysco distributes over 400,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (62% of revenue), healthcare facilities (9%), travel and leisure (7%), retail (5%), education and government buildings (8%), and other locations (9%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2020, 81% of the firm’s revenue was U.S.-based, with 8% from Canada, 5% from the U.K., 2% from France, and 4% other.Sysco Corp is in the business of food distribution. Its primary business involves the distribution of food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry.