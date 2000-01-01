SysGroup (LSE:SYS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SYS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SYS

  • Market Cap£16.310m
  • SymbolLSE:SYS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYT18182

Company Profile

SysGroup PLC is a provider of Internet Hosting and Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). The Company delivers a range of Managed Services and Value Added Resale (VAR).

Latest SYS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SYS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .