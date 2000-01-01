Company Profile

Systemax Inc is a United States based company which acts as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America going to market through a system of branded e-commerce websites and relationship marketers. The company's operations are organized through the segment of Industrial Products Group which focuses on industrial supplies and MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Geographically, the company sells its products in the US, Germany and Other North America regions, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sales made in the United States. The company markets its products under the trademarks such as GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount and Interion.