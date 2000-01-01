Company Profile

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load U.S. and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of 2019, the firm had $1.207 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (58%), balanced (30%) and fixed-income (12%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of the company's managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a U.S.-based asset manager, deriving just 7% of its AUM from overseas.T. Rowe Price Group Inc is a financial services holding company. It provides company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, subadvisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services.