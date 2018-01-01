T42 IoT Tracking Solutions (LSE:TRAC) Share Price

Interactive Investor
T42 IoT Tracking Solutions

TRAC

T42 IoT Tracking Solutions

UK company

Technology

Scientific & Technical Instruments

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

T42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC, formerly Starcom PLC specializes in automated real-time systems for remote tracking and management of vehicles, containers, assets, and people. It offers real-time tracking systems for fleet management and security applications of the vehicle and driver, containers monitoring, merchandise tracking and management and a personal locator for the protection of individuals. Its products include Helios, Zeppos, IoT platform, Watchlock, Software as a service, Tetis, Kylos and others. The firm has Hardware and SAS segments.Starcom PLC is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of different types of assets and people.

