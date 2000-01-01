Ta Yang Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1991)

APAC company
Market Info - 1991

Company Info - 1991

  • Market CapHKD257.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1991
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG869171044

Company Profile

Ta Yang Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing and manufacturing silicone rubber input devices used in lifestyle products, consumer electronic devices, keypads for computers and notebooks, mobile phone handsets and automotive peripheral products.

