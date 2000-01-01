Ta Yang Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1991)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1991
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1991
- Market CapHKD257.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1991
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINKYG869171044
Company Profile
Ta Yang Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing and manufacturing silicone rubber input devices used in lifestyle products, consumer electronic devices, keypads for computers and notebooks, mobile phone handsets and automotive peripheral products.