Tabcorp conducts wagering activities under the TAB brand in Victoria and New South Wales through a network of agencies, hotels and clubs, as well as via the Internet, mobile devices, and pay TV. Following the merger with Tatts, the company's retail wagering reach has expanded to Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory. Through the acquisition of Tatts, it now operates regulated lotteries in all of Australia except Western Australia. It also runs TV and radio operations, under the Sky Racing banner, specialising in the racing industry. In addition, Tabcorp Gaming Solutions provides services to electronic gaming machine venues, while the Keno business offers electronic lotteries to patrons in licensed venues in Victoria, Queensland, and New South Wales.