Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TRHC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TRHC
- Market Cap$971.690m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TRHC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINUS8733791011
Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk.