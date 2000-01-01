Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG is a general real estate company that operates in Germany. The company reports multiple business segments based on location. The company's revenue sources are largely split between its top regions, while its Berlin operations slightly outweigh the others. Tag rents and manages residential properties, as well as commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. The company focuses on regions characterized by improving quality of life, while considering acquisition activity as a component of its operational growth strategy.