Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. It operates through three geographical segments including Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company owns and manages some exploration and production permits in New Zealand, and Australia. In addition, it also maintains and performs production facilities in the Taranaki basin, and covers several petroleum leases comprising of undeveloped light-oil fields and a deeper Permian oil play.TAG Oil Ltd is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. It operates through three geographical segments including Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.