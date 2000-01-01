Tai Kam Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8321)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8321

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8321

  • Market CapHKD44.800m
  • SymbolSEHK:8321
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

Tai Kam Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in undertaking slope works in Hong Kong as main contractor and investments holding.

Latest 8321 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .