Tai Sin Electric Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of cable and wire products. The company's business segments are Cable & Wire, Electrical Material Distribution, Switchboard and Test & Inspection, with maximum revenue from Cable and wire segment. The products of the company includes fire resistant cables, molded circuit breakers, safety sensors and personal protection equipment.