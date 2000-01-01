Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd is a Canadian based company. It is engaged in the production and wholesale distribution of building products. Its products range includes composite decking, engineered wood, flooring, insulation, lumber, modulings, panels, polyethylene, preserved wood, roofing, and siding. It also offers distribution logistics and treating plants services. Taiga is a global exporter with the majority of the revenue generated from Canada followed by the United States.Taiga Building Products Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and United States. It distributes dimension lumber; panel products, including plywood, particle board, oriented strand board; and allied and treated products.