Taitron Components Inc Class A (NASDAQ:TAIT)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market Cap$12.770m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TAIT
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS8740281030
Company Profile
Taitron Components Inc is the supplier of electronic components. The company focuses on providing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and originally designed and manufactured (ODM) services for various projects. It operates through two divisions namely Taiwan and China. The Taiwan division supports overseas customers, inventory sourcing, purchases, and product manufacturing. Its China division serves as the engineering center responsible for designing circuits, arranging pre-production scheduling and mass production. The company's products range from discrete semiconductors through small electronic devices. It generates revenue through the sale of its products in the United States.