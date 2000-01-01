Company Profile

Taitron Components Inc is the supplier of electronic components. The company focuses on providing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and originally designed and manufactured (ODM) services for various projects. It operates through two divisions namely Taiwan and China. The Taiwan division supports overseas customers, inventory sourcing, purchases, and product manufacturing. Its China division serves as the engineering center responsible for designing circuits, arranging pre-production scheduling and mass production. The company's products range from discrete semiconductors through small electronic devices. It generates revenue through the sale of its products in the United States.