Company Profile

Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Ltd is an earthmoving equipment sales and leasing service provider. The company's operating segment includes Sales of heavy equipment and spare parts; Lease of heavy equipment and Maintenance and ancillary services. It generates maximum revenue from the Sales of heavy equipment and spare parts. The Sales of heavy equipment and spare parts segment is engaged in the trading of heavy equipment and spare parts in Hong Kong. Geographically, it derives revenue from Hong Kong.Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Ltd provides heavy equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, lifting cranes and hydraulic breakers.