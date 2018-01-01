Taka Jewellery Holdings Ltd (SGX:42L) Share Price

Company Profile

Taka Jewellery Holdings Ltd is involved in selling jewellery in local as well as in the international market. The compaby's range of jewellery items and designs consist of classic solitaires for everyday wear, to coloured gemstones and designer statement pieces for parties or functions.TLV Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based company involved in selling jewelry in local as well as in international market. The organization is also involved in selling secondhand jewelry. It operates in two segments that is Retail and Exhibition.