Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Taka Jewellery Holdings Ltd (SGX:42L) Share Price

42L

Taka Jewellery Holdings Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Luxury Goods

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XSES

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Taka Jewellery Holdings Ltd is involved in selling jewellery in local as well as in the international market. The compaby's range of jewellery items and designs consist of classic solitaires for everyday wear, to coloured gemstones and designer statement pieces for parties or functions.TLV Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based company involved in selling jewelry in local as well as in international market. The organization is also involved in selling secondhand jewelry. It operates in two segments that is Retail and Exhibition.

SGX:42L

SG1BI4000003

SGD

Loading Comparison

Latest 42L News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News