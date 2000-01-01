Takbo Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8436)

Market Info - 8436

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8436

  • Market CapHKD138.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8436
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG866301032

Company Profile

Takbo Group Holdings Ltd principally designs, develop, manufacture and sell beauty products, and also designs, develop and sell beauty bags. Its products brands are Pink Viva, Secret Lace, and Gorgeous Girl Forever.

Latest 8436 news

