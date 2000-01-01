Company Profile

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of two wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by "Grand Theft Auto" (220 million units sold) and contains other well-known titles such as "NBA 2K," "Civilization," "Borderlands," "Bioshock," and "Xcom ".Take-Two Interactive Software Inc is a developer, marketer and publisher of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. It develops and publishes products through its two wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K.