Takeaway.com NV (EURONEXT:TKWY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TKWY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TKWY
- Market Cap€5.440bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:TKWY
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINNL0012015705
Company Profile
Takeaway.com NV is a Netherlands-based company, operates an online food delivery marketplace. It offers an online marketplace where supply and demand for food delivery and ordering meet.