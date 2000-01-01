Company Profile

Takkt AG is a German holding company that specializes in direct marketing services focusing on the sale of business equipment. The company's various segments focus on marketing services offered through print, online, telephone, and field activities. Takkt specializes in marketing equipment for use in plants, warehouses, offices, food service, and sales desks. While focusing the majority of its 300,000 product catalog on larger corporations, the company also reaches smaller businesses. The holding company operates two main divisions: Takkt Europe focuses mainly on business equipment and packaging solutions, while Takkt America focuses on office equipment. The two divisions have historically contributed a roughly equivalent share of companywide revenue.Takkt AG is a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe & North America. It sells products including pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, containers, package shipping pallets.