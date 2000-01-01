Takung Art Co Ltd (AMEX:TKAT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TKAT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TKAT

  • Market Cap$5.250m
  • SymbolAMEX:TKAT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS87407Q2075

Company Profile

Takung Art Co Ltd along with its wholly owned subsidiary, operates an electronic online platform located at www.takungae.com for artists, art dealers and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork.

Latest TKAT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .