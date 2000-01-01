Company Profile

Talga Group Ltd is a technology minerals company. It's operating and geographical segments consist of graphite exploration and development in Sweden, graphite or graphene research and development in Germany and the United Kingdom. The graphite projects include Vittangi, Jalkunen, and Raitajarvi. In addition, it also owns cobalt-copper-gold projects, Ahmavuoma, Lautakoski, and East Aitik.Talga Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its operating segments consist of graphite exploration and development, gold exploration and evaluation and graphite or graphene research and development.