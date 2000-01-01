Talgo SA (XMAD:TLGO)
Company Info - TLGO
- Market Cap€742.920m
- SymbolXMAD:TLGO
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRailroads
- Currency
- ISINES0105065009
Company Profile
Talgo SA and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing and manufacturing of railways rolling stock along with auxiliary machinery for the maintenance of railways systems.