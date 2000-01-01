Talis Biomedical Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TLIS)

North American company
  • Market Cap$547.100m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TLIS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS87424L1089

Talis Biomedical Corp is engaged in developing and commercializing products designed to enable molecular testing for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point-of-care. Its Talis One System is a molecular diagnostic platform developed to enable point-of-care testing for infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

