Talis Biomedical Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TLIS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TLIS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TLIS
- Market Cap$547.100m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TLIS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS87424L1089
Company Profile
Talis Biomedical Corp is engaged in developing and commercializing products designed to enable molecular testing for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point-of-care. Its Talis One System is a molecular diagnostic platform developed to enable point-of-care testing for infectious diseases such as COVID-19.