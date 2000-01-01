Company Profile

Talisman Mining Ltd is an Australian mineral development and exploration company. It explores for base metals and other minerals, including copper, gold, and nickel. Its projects include Sinclair Nickel project, Lucknow Gold project, and Lachlan Copper-Gold project.Talisman Mining Ltd is engaged in exploration for, and development of, base metals and other minerals, including copper, copper-gold, gold and nickel. Its projects include Doolgunna project and Sinclair Nickel project.