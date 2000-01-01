Talon Energy Ltd (ASX:TPD)
Talon Petroleum Ltd is engaged in exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects. The portfolio of assets focused on during the year were the Perth Basin assets and the UK North Sea. Its assets in North Sea are Curlew A, Vantage, Rocket, Skymoos, Thelma, Louise and Buffalo. Its assets in Perth Basin are Walyering and Ocean Hill, and Muchea.Talon Petroleum Ltd is a Texas and Gulf Coast focused exploration and appraisal company. It develops and produces petroleum resources in the USA.