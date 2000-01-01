Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploration and development of Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project in Minnesota, United States of America. The company operates in one business segment, namely, mineral exploration and geographically in the United States of America and Brazil. Talon Metals also holds interests in Trairao Project in Brazil.Talon Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploration and development of Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project in Minnesota, United States of America.