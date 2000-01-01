Talos Energy Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TALO)

North American company
Market Info - TALO

Company Info - TALO

  • Market Cap$1.571bn
  • SymbolNYSE:TALO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS87484T1088

Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an oil & gas exploration and production company. It has its operations in the Gulf of Mexico and areas of South Louisiana.

Latest TALO news

