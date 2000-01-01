Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.