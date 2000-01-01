Tamaska Oil and Gas Ltd (ASX:TMK)
Company Info - TMK
- Market CapAUD2.450m
- SymbolASX:TMK
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000TMK7
Company Profile
Tamaska Oil and Gas Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and production of petroleum and gas properties. The company has an operational presence in the United States. Its projects include West Klondike Project, and Fusselman Project.