- Market CapAUD8.310m
- SymbolASX:TBL
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- ISINAU0000026213
Comops Ltd provides workforce management software and services for Australian and international customers. Its services consist of scheduling and rostering, event and venue management, and labour cost management.