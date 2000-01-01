Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TBN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TBN

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:TBN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000154841

Company Profile

Tamboran Resources Ltd is a gas company focused on supporting the Net Zero CO2 energy transition in Australia and Asia-Pacific through developing low CO2 unconventional gas resources in the Australian Northern Territory.

Latest TBN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .