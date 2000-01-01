Tambourah Metals Ltd (ASX:TMB)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TMB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TMB

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:TMB
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000161879

Company Profile

Tambourah Metals Ltd develops high-quality gold and nickel projects. It has two advanced gold projects including Tambourah and Cheela; and two Nickel-PGE-Gold projects including Achilles and Julimar North.

Latest TMB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .