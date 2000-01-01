Company Profile

Tandy Leather Factory Inc is a specialty leathercraft retailer. Its primary line of business is the sale of leather, leather crafts, and related supplies. Its broad line of leather and related products include leather, leatherworking tools, leather dyes and finishes, and do-it-yourself kits. It has two main segments that are North America and International segment.Tandy Leather Factory Inc is a retailer and wholesale distributor of leather and related products, including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits.