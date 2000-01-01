Tang Palace (China) Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1181)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD1.289bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1181
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG867001128

Company Profile

Tang Palace (China) Holdings Ltd is primarily engaged in the operation of Chinese restaurant business in China. It offers new dishes, seasonal foods, festive celebrations, basic sauce, food ingredient and casual dining of different regional cuisines.

