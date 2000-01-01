Tanga Resources Ltd (ASX:TRL)

APAC company
Market Info - TRL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRL

  • Market CapAUD3.740m
  • SymbolASX:TRL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000TRL4

Company Profile

Tanga Resources Ltd is engaged in the mineral exploration company It is engaged gold, and base metals exploration and production opportunities in Tanzania. Its projects include Hanang Gold Project.

