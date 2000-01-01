Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc is the owner and operator of outlet centers in the United States and Canada. It is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed REIT, which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company operates approximately 32 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 12 million square feet, which holds over 2,400 stores with hundreds of store brands. Substantially most of the firm's revenue is derived from rental income from real property. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the United States.