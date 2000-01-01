TANSH Global Food Group Co Ltd (SEHK:3666)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3666
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3666
- Market CapHKD362.940m
- SymbolSEHK:3666
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINKYG8673P1063
Company Profile
TANSH Global Food Group Co Ltd is principally engaged in the operation of restaurant chain stores in Mainland China and Hong Kong.