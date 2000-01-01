Tanzanian Gold Corp (AMEX:TRX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TRX
- Market Cap$90.280m
- SymbolAMEX:TRX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA87601A1075
Company Profile
Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp is a mineral resource company with exploration stage properties, which engages in acquisition of interests in the exploration of natural resource properties and the development of those properties where warranted.