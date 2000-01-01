Company Profile

Tao Commodities Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, development, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties in Utah, USA. The company has one project - Milford Base Metals Project, which is considered to be prospective for Zinc, Lead, Copper and Silver.Tao Commodities Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, development and acquisition of mineral exploration properties across the precious metals, base metals and industrial metals commodity spectrum.