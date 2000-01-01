Tao Heung Holdings Ltd (SEHK:573)

APAC company
Market Info - 573

Company Info - 573

  • Market CapHKD1.291bn
  • SymbolSEHK:573
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • ISINKYG8672Y1089

Company Profile

Tao Heung Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in the provision of food catering services through a chain of restaurant.

