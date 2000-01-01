Company Profile

Tap Oil Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. The principal activity of the firm involves oil and gas exploration, production and gas marketing in the Gulf of Thailand and Carnarvon Basin in the northwest of Western Australia. Its reportable segments are Oil and gas production and development, Oil and gas exploration. It derives most of its revenue from Oil and gas production and development segment.