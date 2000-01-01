Company Profile

Taranis Resources Inc is a Canadian based exploration stage company. The business activity of the group is operated through one reportable operating segment, which is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds an interest in Thor property, which is located in Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.