Tarena International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:TEDU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TEDU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TEDU
- Market Cap$62.630m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TEDU
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINUS8761081012
Company Profile
Tarena International Inc through its subsidiaries provides professional education services in China. It offers courses in IT subjects, non-IT subjects and kid education programs.