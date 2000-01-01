Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TRGP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TRGP
- Market Cap$9.002bn
- SymbolNYSE:TRGP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINUS87612G1013
Company Profile
Targa Resources Corp is engaged in gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas. It is also engaged in storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling and selling of natural gas liquid.