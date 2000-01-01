Company Profile

Target Capital Inc formerly CBi2 Capital Corp is engaged in making investments in private companies including small start-up operations and land development corporations, develop and manage early state cannabis investment opportunities, explore and invest in a number of investment opportunities in the medical and recreational cannabis industry and in businesses offering ancillary supportive products and services.CBi2 Capital Corp is engaged in making investments in private companies including small start-up operations and land development corporations. The company develop and manage early state cannabis investment opportunities.