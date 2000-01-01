Company Profile

With 1,868 stores (as of the end of fiscal 2019), Target is a leading American general merchandise retailer, offering a variety of products across several categories, including beauty and household essentials (27% of fiscal 2019 sales), apparel and accessories (19%), food and beverage (19%), home furnishings and décor (19%), and hardlines (16%). Most of Target’s stores are large-format, averaging roughly 130,000 square feet. The company has a significant e-commerce presence, deriving around 9% of sales from the channel. In addition to its namesake stores, Target owns Shipt, an online same-day delivery platform. After it exited Canada in 2015, virtually all of Target’s revenue is generated from the United States.Target Corp is one of the largest department store retailer in North America. It is engaged in operating general merchandise discount stores.