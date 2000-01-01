Target Insurance (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:6161)
Company Info - 6161
- Market CapHKD302.420m
- SymbolSEHK:6161
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINHK0000231883
Company Profile
Target Insurance (Holdings) Ltd is an investment company based in Hong Kong. It is principally engaged in writing motor insurance for taxi, public light bus, and other motor vehicles.