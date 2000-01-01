Tarjar Xairo SOCIMI SA Bearer Shs (XMAD:YTAR)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YTAR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YTAR

  • Market Cap€8.670m
  • SymbolXMAD:YTAR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105226007

Company Profile

Tarjar Xairo SOCIMI SA is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in rental of real estate of its property. The company owns 3 properties in the community of Madrid, an industrial warehouse in the community of Valencia.

Latest YTAR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .